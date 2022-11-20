Nexo Market Cap Reaches $387.14 Million (NEXO)

Nexo (NEXO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 20th. Nexo has a total market cap of $387.14 million and approximately $4.44 million worth of Nexo was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Nexo has traded 2.4% lower against the dollar. One Nexo token can currently be purchased for about $0.69 or 0.00004177 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Nexo alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002615 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000268 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0549 or 0.00000332 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,340.82 or 0.08113468 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91.66 or 0.00554674 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,774.68 or 0.28892069 BTC.

Nexo Profile

Nexo’s launch date was April 1st, 2018. Nexo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,000,011 tokens. Nexo’s official Twitter account is @nexo and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nexo is https://reddit.com/r/nexo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nexo’s official message board is nexo.io/blog. The official website for Nexo is nexo.io.

Nexo Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NEXO token is a utility token for the NEXO exchange. It is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network.The NEXO platform allows users to lend and request loans backed by cryptocurrency.NEXO Token holders receive up to 12% interest per annum, paid out daily, on the NEXO Tokens held in both the Savings and Credit Line wallets of their Nexo accounts. Plus, holding NEXO Tokens automatically makes you a part of Nexo’s Loyalty Program which gives you:Higher yields on crypto and fiat with our Earn suite.Preferential borrowing rates for the Instant Crypto Credit Lines™.Free crypto withdrawals.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nexo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nexo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nexo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nexo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.