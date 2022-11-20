NKN (NKN) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $2.66 Million

NKN (NKN) traded down 1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 20th. NKN has a total market cap of $46.56 million and $2.66 million worth of NKN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, NKN has traded up 1% against the dollar. One NKN coin can now be bought for about $0.0774 or 0.00000467 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

NKN Coin Profile

NKN uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 31st, 2018. NKN’s total supply is 700,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 601,333,312 coins. The Reddit community for NKN is https://reddit.com/r/nknblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NKN’s official Twitter account is @nkn_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. NKN’s official website is nkn.org. NKN’s official message board is blog.nkn.org.

Buying and Selling NKN

According to CryptoCompare, “NKN (New Kind of Network) is a highly scalable, self-evolving and self-incentivized blockchain network infrastructure. It addresses the network decentralization and self-evolution by introducing Cellular Automata (CA) methodology for both dynamism and efficiency. NKN tokenizes network connectivity and data transmission capacity as a useful Proof of Work.Proof of Relay (PoR) is a peer-to-peer sharing mechanism at blockchain level. Participants receive rewards by contributing more network resources than they consume. NKN uses Proof of Relay mechanism to guarantee network connectivity and data transmission capacity.NKN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the NKN ecosystem and works as the incentive given to participants that share their connectivity and bandwidth.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NKN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NKN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NKN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

