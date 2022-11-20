Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Acquired by Apollon Wealth Management LLC

Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,864 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $2,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NSC. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 125.8% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 71,819 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $20,484,000 after acquiring an additional 40,012 shares during the period. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 852 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 55,883 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $15,939,000 after buying an additional 7,448 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 9,196 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,623,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,833 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NSC opened at $246.76 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $226.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $235.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12 month low of $203.65 and a 12 month high of $299.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.13 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.32.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be given a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.47%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $247.00 to $243.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $230.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $218.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $218.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Norfolk Southern has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $243.19.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

