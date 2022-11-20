NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN) PT Lowered to C$14.00

NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UNGet Rating) had its price objective decreased by CIBC from C$14.75 to C$14.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on NWH.UN. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$13.50 to C$11.50 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Scotiabank downgraded NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$14.34.

NWH.UN stock opened at C$10.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$2.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$10.84 and a 200 day moving average price of C$12.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.37, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.06. NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust has a 12 month low of C$9.80 and a 12 month high of C$14.42.

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NWH.UN) (NorthWest) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. As at June 30, 2020, the REIT provides investors with access to a portfolio of high quality international healthcare real estate infrastructure comprised of interests in a diversified portfolio of 189 income-producing properties and 15.3 million square feet of gross leasable area located throughout major markets in Canada, Brazil, Europe, Australia and New Zealand.

