Nostrum Oil & Gas (LON:NOG) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.43

Shares of Nostrum Oil & Gas PLC (LON:NOG – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 4.43 ($0.05) and traded as low as GBX 2.13 ($0.03). Nostrum Oil & Gas shares last traded at GBX 2.13 ($0.03), with a volume of 30,000 shares changing hands.
Nostrum Oil & Gas Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 200.65, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2.53 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 4.43. The firm has a market cap of £3.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.25.
About Nostrum Oil & Gas
Nostrum Oil & Gas PLC, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in the pre-Caspian Basin. The company discovers and develops oil and gas reserves, as well as produces and sells crude oil, stabilized condensate, liquefied petroleum gas, and dry gas.
