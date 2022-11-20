NULS 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $2.42 Million (NULS)

NULS (NULS) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 20th. One NULS coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00001130 BTC on exchanges. NULS has a market capitalization of $18.65 million and $2.42 million worth of NULS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, NULS has traded up 7.6% against the dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002602 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000268 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000333 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,389.69 or 0.08380118 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $92.09 or 0.00555342 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000265 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,797.00 or 0.28926875 BTC.
About NULS
NULS’s launch date was September 29th, 2017. NULS’s total supply is 111,697,638 coins and its circulating supply is 99,620,739 coins. NULS’s official website is nuls.io. The Reddit community for NULS is https://reddit.com/r/nulsservice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NULS’s official message board is nuls.medium.com. NULS’s official Twitter account is @nuls and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling NULS
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NULS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NULS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NULS using one of the exchanges listed above.
