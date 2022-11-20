Numeraire Market Capitalization Achieves $64.26 Million (NMR)

Numeraire (NMR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 20th. Over the last week, Numeraire has traded 2.8% lower against the dollar. One Numeraire token can now be purchased for $10.91 or 0.00067023 BTC on popular exchanges. Numeraire has a total market capitalization of $64.26 million and $2.51 million worth of Numeraire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Numeraire alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002625 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000262 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0535 or 0.00000325 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,371.79 or 0.08297615 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $81.73 or 0.00496672 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,652.93 or 0.28276305 BTC.

About Numeraire

Numeraire was first traded on June 21st, 2017. Numeraire’s total supply is 10,931,080 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,888,504 tokens. Numeraire’s official Twitter account is @numerai and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Numeraire is numer.ai. Numeraire’s official message board is forum.numer.ai. The Reddit community for Numeraire is https://reddit.com/r/numerai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Numeraire

According to CryptoCompare, “Numerai is a network of data scientists that are incentivised to forecast models to improve hedge fund returns. Numaire is the token that facilitates the reward structure that correct predictions receive. Founders described it as a social network or software company whose business model happens to be a hedge fund. USV partner Andy Weissman says, “Network effects get more valuable with every participant that uses them. What’s an example of that in a financial institution? We’ve never seen one before except for this.”Numerai has already raised $7.5 million in traditional venture capital from Union Square Ventures, Joey Krug (Augur), Juan Benet (FileCoin), Fred Ehrsam (Coinbase), and Olaf Carlson-Wee (Polychain). So the Numeraire token will not be sold in a “crowdsale” or “ICO”.In Febuary 2017 1,000,000 NMR tokens were issued to 12,000 data scientists.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Numeraire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Numeraire should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Numeraire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Numeraire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Numeraire and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.