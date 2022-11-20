Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NPV) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $12.05

Shares of Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NPV – Get Rating) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.05 and traded as low as $11.52. Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund shares last traded at $11.52, with a volume of 18,064 shares changing hands.

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.05 and its 200 day moving average is $12.64.

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a $0.0435 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund

About Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $89,000. Chesapeake Wealth Management purchased a new position in Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $131,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 51.1% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 4,116 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank purchased a new position in Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $156,000. Finally, XML Financial LLC raised its position in Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 14,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 4,044 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.49% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Virginia. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.

