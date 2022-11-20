Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NPV) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $12.05

Shares of Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NPVGet Rating) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.05 and traded as low as $11.52. Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund shares last traded at $11.52, with a volume of 18,064 shares changing hands.

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.05 and its 200 day moving average is $12.64.

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a $0.0435 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $89,000. Chesapeake Wealth Management purchased a new position in Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $131,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 51.1% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 4,116 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank purchased a new position in Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $156,000. Finally, XML Financial LLC raised its position in Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 14,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 4,044 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.49% of the company’s stock.

About Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund

(Get Rating)

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Virginia. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.

See Also

