Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NPV) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $12.05

Shares of Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NPV – Get Rating) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.05 and traded as low as $11.52. Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund shares last traded at $11.52, with a volume of 18,064 shares changing hands.
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.05 and its 200 day moving average is $12.64.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a $0.0435 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%.
Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Virginia. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.
