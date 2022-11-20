NXM (NXM) Price Down 5.8% Over Last 7 Days

NXM (NXM) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 20th. One NXM token can now be bought for approximately $38.42 or 0.00232141 BTC on major exchanges. NXM has a total market capitalization of $253.34 million and approximately $342.58 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, NXM has traded down 5.8% against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About NXM

NXM (CRYPTO:NXM) is a token. It was first traded on May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,784,822 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,594,068 tokens. The official website for NXM is nexusmutual.io. NXM’s official Twitter account is @nexusmutual and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for NXM is medium.com/nexus-mutual.

NXM Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NXM (NXM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. NXM has a current supply of 6,784,822.42101908 with 6,594,067.84129139 in circulation. The last known price of NXM is 39.86896984 USD and is up 1.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $355.57 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nexusmutual.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NXM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NXM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NXM using one of the exchanges listed above.

