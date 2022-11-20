O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Buys 2,905 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 70,310 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,905 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $18,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sanders Capital LLC raised its holdings in Cigna by 0.3% during the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,479,977 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,963,220,000 after acquiring an additional 21,880 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Cigna by 25.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,191,358 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $764,682,000 after acquiring an additional 639,645 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cigna by 1.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,808,135 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $433,248,000 after acquiring an additional 28,643 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Cigna by 11.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,435,463 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $343,951,000 after acquiring an additional 142,700 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Cigna by 38.1% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,396,182 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $367,922,000 after acquiring an additional 385,525 shares during the period. 89.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CI shares. Cowen raised their price objective on Cigna from $329.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Cigna from $320.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Cigna from $294.00 to $344.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Cigna from $296.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Cigna from $329.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $328.00.

Cigna Stock Performance

Cigna Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:CI opened at $319.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $97.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.72. Cigna Co. has a 52 week low of $191.74 and a 52 week high of $331.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $299.87 and a 200 day moving average of $281.15.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 5th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cigna news, CEO Eric P. Palmer sold 4,000 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,051,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Cigna news, CEO Eric P. Palmer sold 4,000 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,051,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul A. Sanford sold 373 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $111,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,748 shares in the company, valued at $2,624,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,633 shares of company stock valued at $3,730,098 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Profile

(Get Rating)

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Featured Stories

