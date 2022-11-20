O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Buys 5,331 Shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 427,318 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,331 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $15,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HRB. CWM LLC increased its position in H&R Block by 394.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in H&R Block by 33.0% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in H&R Block during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in H&R Block during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in H&R Block during the first quarter worth approximately $71,000. Institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

H&R Block Price Performance

H&R Block stock opened at $42.82 on Friday. H&R Block, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.08 and a 12 month high of $48.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.59 and its 200-day moving average is $39.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.03. The company has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.18, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.60.

H&R Block ( NYSE:HRB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.08) by $0.09. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 613.29% and a net margin of 15.56%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.78) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that H&R Block, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

H&R Block announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, August 9th that allows the company to buyback $1.25 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 17.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

H&R Block Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 5th. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.69%.

Insider Activity at H&R Block

In related news, insider Karen A. Orosco sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $2,250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 89,733 shares in the company, valued at $4,037,985. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HRB shares. TheStreet downgraded H&R Block from a “b” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Barrington Research upped their target price on H&R Block from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on H&R Block from $22.60 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on H&R Block in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

H&R Block Company Profile

(Get Rating)

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

Further Reading

