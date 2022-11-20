O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $11.47 Million Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 100,749 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,895 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $11,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PAYX. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paychex during the first quarter worth $25,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paychex during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paychex during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Paychex by 68.2% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 286 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new stake in shares of Paychex during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.80% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $120.83 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $115.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.44, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.98. Paychex, Inc. has a one year low of $105.66 and a one year high of $141.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 30.38% and a return on equity of 44.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 8th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.60%.

Insider Activity at Paychex

In related news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 298 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.06, for a total transaction of $33,095.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 79,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,804,281.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 11.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Paychex from $150.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Paychex to $134.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Paychex in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.45.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

