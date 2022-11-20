O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Raises Position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 102,017 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,922 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $8,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CF. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CF Industries during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of CF Industries by 555.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 321 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of CF Industries by 2,600.0% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 405 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of CF Industries by 540.8% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.43% of the company’s stock.

Get CF Industries alerts:

Insider Transactions at CF Industries

In other news, Director Anne P. Noonan sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.64, for a total value of $355,920.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,133,401.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Anne P. Noonan sold 3,000 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.64, for a total transaction of $355,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,133,401.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO W Anthony Will sold 102,520 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total transaction of $11,293,603.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 322,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,572,426.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 166,484 shares of company stock worth $18,431,301 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Stock Performance

CF Industries Dividend Announcement

CF Industries stock opened at $101.34 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $102.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.23. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.25 and a twelve month high of $119.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $19.88 billion, a PE ratio of 6.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on CF. Barclays upgraded shares of CF Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $117.00 to $113.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $117.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CF Industries in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of CF Industries from $108.00 to $128.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CF Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.86.

CF Industries Profile

(Get Rating)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.