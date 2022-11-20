O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Raises Position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 276,682 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,091 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned about 0.10% of LKQ worth $13,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LKQ. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of LKQ by 14.3% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 45,314 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after purchasing an additional 5,652 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LKQ in the second quarter valued at about $272,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of LKQ by 15.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 15,380 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 2,056 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in shares of LKQ by 144.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 82,282 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,039,000 after purchasing an additional 48,598 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in LKQ by 1.1% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 35,821 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,627,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 6,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total value of $348,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,052,751 shares in the company, valued at $324,427,453.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LKQ. StockNews.com cut shares of LKQ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of LKQ to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st.

NASDAQ:LKQ opened at $54.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $14.43 billion, a PE ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 1.40. LKQ Co. has a 1-year low of $42.36 and a 1-year high of $60.43.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 19.83%. The company’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that LKQ Co. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. This is a positive change from LKQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. LKQ’s payout ratio is currently 26.19%.

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

