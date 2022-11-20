O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,915 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 343 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $9,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AVGO. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Broadcom by 419.8% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,860,573 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,171,566,000 after buying an additional 1,502,640 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Broadcom by 4.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,569,124 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $17,989,404,000 after buying an additional 1,180,078 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Broadcom by 88.9% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,421,008 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $894,781,000 after buying an additional 668,719 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Broadcom by 55.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,632,268 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,027,807,000 after buying an additional 584,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Broadcom by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,975,704 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $23,282,861,000 after buying an additional 510,546 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $515.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.32. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $415.07 and a 1 year high of $677.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.28, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $472.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $510.09.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.84 by $0.23. Broadcom had a return on equity of 63.42% and a net margin of 31.96%. The business had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 34.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $4.10 per share. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.93%.

A number of research analysts have commented on AVGO shares. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $658.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Broadcom from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $680.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $700.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $780.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $675.13.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

