O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 542,552 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 7,640 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $9,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Barrick Gold during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Barrick Gold during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Barrick Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 91.6% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. grew its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 65.9% during the 2nd quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 1,669 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. 58.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GOLD. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from C$35.25 to C$33.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. TheStreet cut shares of Barrick Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Fundamental Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.90 price objective on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.21.

Barrick Gold Price Performance

Barrick Gold Cuts Dividend

GOLD stock opened at $15.62 on Friday. Barrick Gold Corp has a 1 year low of $13.01 and a 1 year high of $26.07. The company has a market cap of $27.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.60, a PEG ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.20 and a 200 day moving average of $16.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 2.98.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is currently 37.38%.

About Barrick Gold

(Get Rating)

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Further Reading

