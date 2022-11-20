O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 175,491 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,154 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $16,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Bank of Montreal by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,478,058 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,651,736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293,280 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,257,065 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,464,026,000 after buying an additional 61,501 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 11,425,357 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,346,567,000 after buying an additional 1,690,617 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,772,620 shares of the bank’s stock worth $748,757,000 after buying an additional 485,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,194,489 shares of the bank’s stock worth $836,145,000 after buying an additional 1,749,146 shares in the last quarter. 42.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of Montreal Stock Performance

BMO opened at $98.79 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.24. The stock has a market cap of $66.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Bank of Montreal has a 1-year low of $81.57 and a 1-year high of $122.77.

Bank of Montreal Increases Dividend

Bank of Montreal ( NYSE:BMO Get Rating ) (TSE:BMO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The bank reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.87 billion. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 30.66%. Bank of Montreal’s quarterly revenue was down 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.80 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bank of Montreal will post 10.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.086 per share. This is a boost from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st. This represents a $4.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Desjardins cut their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$153.00 to C$150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$152.50 to C$150.50 in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$158.00 to C$151.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bank of Montreal in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of Montreal has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.72.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

Featured Articles

