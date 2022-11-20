O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Position in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) by 1.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 229,824 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 4,480 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $11,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TC Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of TC Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of TC Energy by 72.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 731 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TC Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of TC Energy by 57.8% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 770 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. 70.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRP opened at $47.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.83. TC Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $39.11 and a 52-week high of $59.38.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.661 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.95%.

TRP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$75.00 to C$76.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$67.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$76.00 to C$67.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$76.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$78.00 to C$75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

