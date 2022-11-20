OmniaVerse (OMNIA) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $414,100.00 Billion

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 20th. In the last seven days, OmniaVerse has traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One OmniaVerse token can currently be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. OmniaVerse has a total market cap of $414,100.00 billion and approximately $382,902.46 worth of OmniaVerse was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

OmniaVerse Profile

OmniaVerse’s launch date was April 19th, 2022. OmniaVerse’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for OmniaVerse is https://reddit.com/r/omniaverseofficial. OmniaVerse’s official Twitter account is @omniaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for OmniaVerse is omniaverse.io.

OmniaVerse Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The OmniaVerse token is a utility token to help strengthen a community that eats, sleeps and breathes Multiverse and crypto using OmniaVerse.OmniaVerse is a multiverse portal that allows the hidden artist in all of us to build monuments whether imaginary or real.Telegram”

