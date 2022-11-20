Ontology (ONT) Trading 3.9% Higher This Week

Ontology (ONT) traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 19th. One Ontology coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00001076 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ontology has traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ontology has a total market cap of $157.13 million and $15.37 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,219.74 or 0.07308557 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001977 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00034668 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.10 or 0.00078468 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.02 or 0.00060029 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001729 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0704 or 0.00000422 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00010545 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00023797 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Ontology Coin Profile

Ontology (ONT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 27th, 2017. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 875,249,524 coins. Ontology’s official website is ont.io. Ontology’s official Twitter account is @ontologynetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ontology’s official message board is medium.com/ontologynetwork. The Reddit community for Ontology is https://reddit.com/r/ontologynetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ontology Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules.Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ontology should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ontology using one of the exchanges listed above.

