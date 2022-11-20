Ontology Price Up 3.4% This Week (ONT)

Ontology (ONT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 20th. Ontology has a market cap of $150.64 million and approximately $15.75 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ontology has traded 3.4% higher against the dollar. One Ontology coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00001039 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,175.69 or 0.07098030 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001923 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.54 or 0.00033453 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.52 or 0.00075614 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.69 or 0.00058506 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001624 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000408 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00009935 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00023037 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001439 BTC.

Ontology Profile

Ontology is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 27th, 2017. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 875,249,524 coins. The official website for Ontology is ont.io. Ontology’s official Twitter account is @ontologynetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ontology is https://reddit.com/r/ontologynetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ontology’s official message board is medium.com/ontologynetwork.

Buying and Selling Ontology

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules.Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ontology should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ontology using one of the exchanges listed above.

