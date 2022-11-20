Operose Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Operose Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,699 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,829 shares during the period. Schwab US Broad Market ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Operose Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Operose Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $1,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHB. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 112.8% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 3,165 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. lifted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 89.6% during the first quarter. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 137,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,355,000 after purchasing an additional 65,086 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 106.1% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 6,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 3,152 shares during the last quarter.

SCHB stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $46.48. 1,126,011 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,292,276. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52 week low of $40.92 and a 52 week high of $57.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.00.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

