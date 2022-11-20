Operose Advisors LLC Buys 3,800 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Operose Advisors LLC increased its position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 1,900.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,000 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the quarter. Operose Advisors LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHOP. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shopify by 790.1% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 810 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 978.9% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 820 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 2,100.0% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 880 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 352.1% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 850 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 1,680.0% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 890 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Shopify alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Shopify from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Shopify from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Shopify from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Shopify from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of Shopify in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.86.

Shopify Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE:SHOP traded down $1.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.59. The stock had a trading volume of 14,746,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,068,980. Shopify Inc. has a one year low of $23.63 and a one year high of $176.29. The company has a market capitalization of $46.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.43 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 6.64, a quick ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.11.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The software maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.10. Shopify had a negative net margin of 61.17% and a negative return on equity of 3.82%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Shopify

(Get Rating)

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.