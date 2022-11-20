Operose Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Operose Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 732 shares during the quarter. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF makes up 1.5% of Operose Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Operose Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $2,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFF. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,758,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 1,303.2% during the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 404,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 375,524 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 2,652,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,607,000 after buying an additional 269,954 shares in the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 24,198.5% during the 2nd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 255,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,389,000 after acquiring an additional 254,084 shares during the period. Finally, Spinnaker Trust bought a new stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,949,000.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PFF remained flat at $31.58 during trading on Friday. 2,462,733 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,550,204. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $29.79 and a 1 year high of $39.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.81.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.46%. This is a boost from iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 1st.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

