Optimism Price Reaches $0.86 on Exchanges (OP)

Optimism (OP) traded 8.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 20th. One Optimism token can currently be bought for $0.86 or 0.00005249 BTC on exchanges. Optimism has a total market capitalization of $183.68 million and $47.31 million worth of Optimism was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Optimism has traded down 3.5% against the US dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002657 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000264 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0535 or 0.00000328 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,354.77 or 0.08302760 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $81.73 or 0.00500887 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000277 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,653.02 or 0.28516258 BTC.
Optimism Token Profile
Optimism’s launch date was November 11th, 2021. Optimism’s total supply is 4,294,967,296 tokens and its circulating supply is 214,748,364 tokens. The official website for Optimism is www.optimism.io. The official message board for Optimism is optimismpbc.medium.com. Optimism’s official Twitter account is @optimismpbc and its Facebook page is accessible here.
