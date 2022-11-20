Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-eight analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $88.58.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Oracle from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Guggenheim increased their price target on Oracle to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Oracle Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $79.73 on Tuesday. Oracle has a twelve month low of $60.78 and a twelve month high of $106.34. The company has a market capitalization of $214.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.97, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $70.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.03.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.07). Oracle had a net margin of 13.15% and a negative return on equity of 161.07%. The business had revenue of $11.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. Oracle’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Oracle will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 12th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 11th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 60.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In other news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total transaction of $7,207,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 82,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,615,168.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total transaction of $7,207,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 82,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,615,168.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $14,980,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,543,033 shares in the company, valued at $190,473,171.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Oracle by 108.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 401 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. 41.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Oracle

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.