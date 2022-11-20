Osmosis (OSMO) Price Down 6.2% This Week

Osmosis (OSMO) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 19th. One Osmosis coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.12 or 0.00006695 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Osmosis has a total market cap of $315.67 million and approximately $6.05 million worth of Osmosis was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Osmosis has traded 6.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Osmosis Coin Profile

Osmosis’ launch date was February 19th, 2021. Osmosis’ total supply is 325,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 282,464,369 coins. Osmosis’ official Twitter account is @osmosiszone and its Facebook page is accessible here. Osmosis’ official website is osmosis.zone.

Buying and Selling Osmosis

According to CryptoCompare, “Osmosis is a decentralized peer-to-peer blockchain that people can use to create liquidity and trade IBC enabled tokens. The Osmosis blockchain is made up of free, public, and open-source software.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Osmosis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Osmosis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Osmosis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

