Oxen (OXEN) Price Tops $0.18

Oxen (OXEN) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 19th. One Oxen coin can now be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00001064 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Oxen has traded down 2.6% against the US dollar. Oxen has a market cap of $10.79 million and approximately $182,711.43 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16,685.48 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0856 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $63.74 or 0.00382034 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00026066 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.54 or 0.00117104 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $133.61 or 0.00800738 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $106.60 or 0.00638907 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001334 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00006025 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.33 or 0.00235730 BTC.

Oxen (CRYPTO:OXEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 3rd, 2020. Oxen’s total supply is 60,770,960 coins. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/oxen_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Oxen is oxen.medium.com. The official website for Oxen is oxen.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oxen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

