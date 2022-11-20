Oxen (OXEN) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $183,182.87

Oxen (OXEN) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 19th. Oxen has a total market cap of $10.73 million and $183,182.87 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Oxen has traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Oxen coin can currently be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00001056 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16,730.73 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0846 or 0.00000506 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.36 or 0.00384705 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00025315 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.64 or 0.00117415 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $134.06 or 0.00801300 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $105.39 or 0.00629922 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001391 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005990 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.28 or 0.00234781 BTC.

About Oxen

Oxen is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 3rd, 2020. Oxen’s total supply is 60,770,380 coins. Oxen’s official website is oxen.io. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/oxen_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Oxen is oxen.medium.com. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Oxen Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oxen using one of the exchanges listed above.

