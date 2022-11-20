Oxford Metrics (LON:OMG) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $93.59

Oxford Metrics plc (LON:OMG – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 93.59 ($1.10) and traded as low as GBX 87 ($1.02). Oxford Metrics shares last traded at GBX 88 ($1.03), with a volume of 203,260 shares changing hands.

The company has a market cap of £114.20 million and a PE ratio of 4,400.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 85.80 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 93.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Oxford Metrics plc provides software for infrastructure asset management and motion measurement. It operates through Vicon Group and Yotta Group segments. The Vicon Group segment engages in the development, production, and sale of computer software and equipment for the engineering, entertainment, and life science markets.

