Paul Mueller (OTCMKTS:MUEL) Declares $0.15 Dividend

Paul Mueller (OTCMKTS:MUEL – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, November 17th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Thursday, December 22nd. This represents a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st.

Paul Mueller Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:MUEL opened at $46.50 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.19 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Paul Mueller has a 12 month low of $38.85 and a 12 month high of $48.00.

Paul Mueller (OTCMKTS:MUEL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $45.77 million for the quarter. Paul Mueller had a return on equity of 4.72% and a net margin of 0.93%.

Paul Mueller Company Profile

Paul Mueller Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides manufactured equipment and components in North America, Asia, the Far East, the Netherlands, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Dairy Farm Equipment, Industrial Equipment, Field Fabrication, and Transportation.

