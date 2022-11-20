Pax Dollar (USDP) One Day Volume Hits $3.43 Million

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 20th. Pax Dollar has a market capitalization of $943.55 million and approximately $3.43 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Pax Dollar has traded 0.6% higher against the dollar. One Pax Dollar token can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00006128 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001309 BTC.
- The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000609 BTC.
- Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002262 BTC.
- Electroneum (ETN) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000013 BTC.
- Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00013694 BTC.
- Verasity (VRA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000016 BTC.
- SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000151 BTC.
Pax Dollar Profile
Pax Dollar (CRYPTO:USDP) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 945,642,940 tokens. The official message board for Pax Dollar is medium.com/@paxosstandard. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Pax Dollar is www.paxos.com/usdp.
Pax Dollar Token Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pax Dollar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pax Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
