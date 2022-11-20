PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Acquired by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 532.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,344 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 60,060 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $4,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Lee Financial Co grew its position in shares of PayPal by 60.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 361 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in PayPal in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 272.5% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 447 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its position in PayPal by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 553 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PYPL stock traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $84.92. The company had a trading volume of 9,371,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,985,238. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.58 and a 1-year high of $202.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $96.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $87.03 and a 200 day moving average of $84.95.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 8.50%. PayPal’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of PayPal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $94.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded PayPal to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on PayPal from $124.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group upgraded PayPal from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of PayPal from $137.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.02.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

