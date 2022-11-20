PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Stock Position Trimmed by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC cut its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,494 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,199 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $10,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. now owns 74,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,365,000 after buying an additional 15,826 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 15,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,794,000 after buying an additional 2,036 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 10,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after buying an additional 1,494 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,574,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,461,000 after buying an additional 44,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 24,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,108,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. 71.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PepsiCo Price Performance

NASDAQ PEP opened at $181.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $249.82 billion, a PE ratio of 25.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $174.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $171.54. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $153.37 and a 12-month high of $183.58.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 12th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.12. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 51.13%. The business had revenue of $21.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.79 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 65.81%.

Insider Activity at PepsiCo

In related news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 5,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total transaction of $1,000,495.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,415,511.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other PepsiCo news, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 5,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.09, for a total value of $1,021,231.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 310,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,788,929.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 5,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total transaction of $1,000,495.58. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,415,511.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,639 shares of company stock worth $6,633,617 in the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on PEP shares. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Friday, November 4th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $141.00 target price on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $173.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.07.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

