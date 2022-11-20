Perigon Wealth Management LLC Acquires 241 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,451 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Knott David M Jr purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 465 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $542.37, for a total transaction of $252,202.05. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,866,882.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

NYSE UNH opened at $530.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $495.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $436.00 and a 1-year high of $558.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $523.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $515.22.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.45 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $80.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.54 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.59% and a net margin of 6.17%. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.52 EPS. Equities analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 22.01 EPS for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $579.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $625.00 to $618.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $588.00 to $592.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $595.11.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

