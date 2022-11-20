Perigon Wealth Management LLC Acquires 7,786 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 40.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,814 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,786 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BOKF NA increased its stake in Micron Technology by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 83,826 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,634,000 after purchasing an additional 8,180 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 10,540 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 1,776 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 5,247 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 15,659 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $866,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 2nd quarter worth $790,000. Institutional investors own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Micron Technology stock opened at $58.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.89. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.45 and a 52-week high of $98.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $54.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.64.

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.04. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 28.24%. The company had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 11th were paid a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 7th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is 5.95%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MU shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Summit Insights raised shares of Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 30th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.97.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

