Perigon Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $2,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,571,398 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,220,899,000 after purchasing an additional 66,400 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,285,008 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,066,932,000 after purchasing an additional 184,139 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,902,522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,022,815,000 after purchasing an additional 100,480 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Lam Research by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,073,482 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $457,464,000 after acquiring an additional 119,608 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Lam Research by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 919,096 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $494,117,000 after acquiring an additional 279,193 shares during the period. 80.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

LRCX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $800.00 to $620.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $405.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $410.00 to $350.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $535.00 to $525.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on shares of Lam Research to $425.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lam Research has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $484.86.

Lam Research Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of LRCX stock opened at $456.70 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $397.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $441.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $62.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.37. Lam Research Co. has a twelve month low of $299.59 and a twelve month high of $731.85.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $10.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.54 by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.96% and a return on equity of 74.74%. Lam Research’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $8.36 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 34.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be issued a $1.725 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $6.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.79%.

Lam Research Profile

(Get Rating)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.