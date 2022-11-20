Perigon Wealth Management LLC Has $1.38 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 43.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,201 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,872 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 33.2% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 31,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,973,000 after purchasing an additional 7,794 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. BOKF NA now owns 73,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,311,000 after purchasing an additional 3,356 shares in the last quarter. Investments & Financial Planning LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Investments & Financial Planning LLC now owns 4,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. R. W. Roge & Company Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 13.6% in the second quarter. R. W. Roge & Company Inc. now owns 79,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,806,000 after purchasing an additional 9,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland Capital Management grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 2,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG opened at $226.40 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $222.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $233.44. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $203.64 and a one year high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

