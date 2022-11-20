Perigon Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 63.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,952 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,936 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Karlinski Andrew C purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSEARCA:VBR opened at $165.10 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $155.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $158.39. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $142.48 and a 1-year high of $184.53.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

