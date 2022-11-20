Perigon Wealth Management LLC Sells 531 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,343 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 531 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Starbucks by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 101,414,654 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $9,225,691,000 after purchasing an additional 2,733,608 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 28.0% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,948,617 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $995,996,000 after acquiring an additional 2,395,500 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Starbucks by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,811,297 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $892,535,000 after buying an additional 1,531,708 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Starbucks by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,289,084 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $754,057,000 after buying an additional 1,720,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in Starbucks by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 5,081,477 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $462,262,000 after buying an additional 599,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group raised their target price on Starbucks from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $94.00 to $104.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.04.

Starbucks Stock Up 1.0 %

Starbucks Increases Dividend

NASDAQ SBUX opened at $97.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $112.39 billion, a PE ratio of 34.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.87. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.39 and a fifty-two week high of $117.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $89.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.11.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This is a boost from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.18%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $373,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,379,341. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Starbucks news, Director Mellody L. Hobson bought 54,750 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $92.58 per share, for a total transaction of $5,068,755.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 433,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,110,655.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $373,860.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,379,341. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Starbucks

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.