Perigon Wealth Management LLC Sells 5,673 Shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,987 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,673 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC owned 0.06% of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF worth $1,998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHC. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth $28,087,000. Savant Capital LLC raised its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,223,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,669,000 after purchasing an additional 573,816 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB raised its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 3,236,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,076,000 after purchasing an additional 362,299 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,372,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,267,000 after purchasing an additional 334,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,798,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,161,000 after purchasing an additional 285,126 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF stock opened at $31.71 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.57. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $26.67 and a 1-year high of $42.51.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Profile

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.