Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Shares Purchased by Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC

Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 21.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,650 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $368,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the second quarter worth $28,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the second quarter worth $30,000. Lee Financial Co boosted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 423.1% during the first quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 136 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 79.2% during the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PXD shares. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $316.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Monday, September 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $290.00 price objective on the stock. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $267.00 to $261.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $282.33.

Pioneer Natural Resources stock traded down $6.62 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $249.94. 2,402,932 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,260,073. Pioneer Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $166.97 and a fifty-two week high of $288.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $245.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $243.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $5.71 per share. This represents a $22.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 15.69%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

