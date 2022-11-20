Piper Sandler Boosts Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) Price Target to $72.00

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Piper Sandler from $71.00 to $72.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on LPI. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Laredo Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $95.00 to $75.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $98.00.

Get Laredo Petroleum alerts:

Laredo Petroleum Stock Down 1.8 %

NYSE:LPI opened at $63.07 on Thursday. Laredo Petroleum has a 52 week low of $51.22 and a 52 week high of $120.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $66.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 3.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Insider Buying and Selling at Laredo Petroleum

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Laredo Petroleum

In other news, CEO M. Jason Pigott sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.88, for a total transaction of $262,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,994,761.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, insider Jessica R. Wren sold 1,009 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.02, for a total value of $72,668.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $226,502.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO M. Jason Pigott sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.88, for a total value of $262,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,994,761.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 12,259 shares of company stock valued at $833,506 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,386 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 4.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,298 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 57.5% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 630 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 6.7% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 3,922 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 5,979 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. 77.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Laredo Petroleum

(Get Rating)

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company sells oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. As of December 31, 2021, it had assembled 166,064 net acres in the Permian Basin; and had total proved undeveloped reserves of 86,592 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Laredo Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laredo Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.