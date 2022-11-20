Piper Sandler Cuts Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC) Price Target to $7.00

Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Piper Sandler to $7.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.
Separately, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Solo Brands to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $16.13.
Solo Brands Stock Performance
NYSE:DTC opened at $4.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 3.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $412.47 million and a PE ratio of -53.88. Solo Brands has a fifty-two week low of $3.50 and a fifty-two week high of $18.99.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Solo Brands
Solo Brands Company Profile
Solo Brands, Inc operates a direct-to-consumer platform that offers outdoor lifestyle branded products in the United States. The company provides camp stoves under the Solo Stove Lite brand name; fire pits under the Solo Stove brand name; grills, cook tops, and tools; kayaks under the Oru brand name; paddle boards under the ISLE brand name; and storage solutions for fire pits, firewood, and other accessories.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Solo Brands (DTC)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/14 – 11/18
- Target’s Double Bottom Might Have Just Been Confirmed
- How High Can the Fed Go? How to Trade it
- Does ASML’s November Rally Have Staying Power?
- Verra Mobility Stock Has Returned Back to the Station
Receive News & Ratings for Solo Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solo Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.