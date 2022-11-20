Piper Sandler Cuts Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC) Price Target to $7.00

Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Piper Sandler to $7.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Solo Brands to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $16.13.

Get Solo Brands alerts:

Solo Brands Stock Performance

NYSE:DTC opened at $4.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 3.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $412.47 million and a PE ratio of -53.88. Solo Brands has a fifty-two week low of $3.50 and a fifty-two week high of $18.99.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Solo Brands

Solo Brands Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Solo Brands in the third quarter valued at about $81,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in shares of Solo Brands in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Solo Brands by 11.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 270,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after buying an additional 28,135 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Solo Brands by 19.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 66,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 10,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Solo Brands in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. 80.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Solo Brands, Inc operates a direct-to-consumer platform that offers outdoor lifestyle branded products in the United States. The company provides camp stoves under the Solo Stove Lite brand name; fire pits under the Solo Stove brand name; grills, cook tops, and tools; kayaks under the Oru brand name; paddle boards under the ISLE brand name; and storage solutions for fire pits, firewood, and other accessories.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Solo Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solo Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.