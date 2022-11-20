Pirate Chain (ARRR) Market Capitalization Achieves $66.81 Million

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 20th. Pirate Chain has a market cap of $66.81 million and approximately $156,690.11 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Pirate Chain has traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar. One Pirate Chain coin can now be purchased for $0.34 or 0.00002076 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.29 or 0.00237658 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.52 or 0.00087799 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.97 or 0.00054282 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001149 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00003395 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Pirate Chain Profile

ARRR is a dPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 29th, 2018. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 192,088,450 coins and its circulating supply is 194,645,224 coins. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is https://reddit.com/r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Pirate Chain is medium.com/piratechain. Pirate Chain’s official website is pirate.black. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @piratechain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Pirate Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirate Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pirate Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

