Pirate Chain (ARRR) Reaches Market Cap of $68.00 Million

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 19th. Pirate Chain has a total market capitalization of $68.00 million and approximately $143,695.24 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Pirate Chain has traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Pirate Chain coin can currently be bought for about $0.35 or 0.00002090 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.95 or 0.00238940 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.20 or 0.00090931 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.43 or 0.00056406 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001106 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00003397 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000231 BTC.

About Pirate Chain

Pirate Chain (CRYPTO:ARRR) is a dPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on August 29th, 2018. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 192,088,450 coins and its circulating supply is 194,636,537 coins. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is https://reddit.com/r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Pirate Chain is medium.com/piratechain. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @piratechain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Pirate Chain is pirate.black.

Buying and Selling Pirate Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pirate Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pirate Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

