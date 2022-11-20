Polygon Price Tops $0.84 on Major Exchanges (MATIC)

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 20th. One Polygon coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.84 or 0.00005052 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Polygon has traded 6.6% lower against the US dollar. Polygon has a total market capitalization of $7.31 billion and approximately $303.28 million worth of Polygon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002602 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000268 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0551 or 0.00000333 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,389.69 or 0.08380118 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $91.98 or 0.00555118 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000265 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,790.87 or 0.28915191 BTC.
Polygon Coin Profile
Polygon was first traded on March 26th, 2018. Polygon’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,734,317,475 coins. The official website for Polygon is polygon.technology. Polygon’s official Twitter account is @0xpolygon and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Polygon is https://reddit.com/r/0xpolygon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Polygon’s official message board is blog.polygon.technology.
Polygon Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polygon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polygon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Polygon using one of the exchanges listed above.
