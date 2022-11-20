Polygon Trading 7.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days (MATIC)

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 20th. Polygon has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion and $340.07 million worth of Polygon was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Polygon has traded 7.1% lower against the US dollar. One Polygon coin can currently be purchased for $0.82 or 0.00004968 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002622 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000267 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0548 or 0.00000332 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,371.79 or 0.08297615 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $83.60 or 0.00506371 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000273 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 19.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,759.31 or 0.28828493 BTC.
Polygon Coin Profile
Polygon launched on March 26th, 2018. Polygon’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,734,317,475 coins. The official message board for Polygon is blog.polygon.technology. The Reddit community for Polygon is https://reddit.com/r/0xpolygon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Polygon’s official Twitter account is @0xpolygon and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Polygon is polygon.technology.
Polygon Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polygon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polygon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Polygon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Polygon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polygon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.