Polymath (POLY) Trading Up 13.4% Over Last 7 Days

Polymath (POLY) traded up 11.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 20th. Polymath has a total market cap of $195.80 million and approximately $171.35 million worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Polymath token can now be bought for $0.21 or 0.00001277 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Polymath has traded up 13.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0805 or 0.00000486 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $61.70 or 0.00372288 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00026005 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001378 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00017741 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 32.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002116 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Polymath Token Profile

POLY is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 924,998,413 tokens. The Reddit community for Polymath is https://reddit.com/r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polymathnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Polymath’s official website is www.polymath.network. The official message board for Polymath is blog.polymath.network.

Buying and Selling Polymath

According to CryptoCompare, “Polymath (POLY) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Polymath has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 924,998,413 in circulation. The last known price of Polymath is 0.2491459 USD and is up 30.99 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 75 active market(s) with $134,010,358.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.polymath.network/.”

