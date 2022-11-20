Primecap Management Co. CA Cuts Stake in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Primecap Management Co. CA reduced its position in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,895,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,140 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA owned 8.98% of Whirlpool worth $758,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WHR. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in Whirlpool in the 2nd quarter valued at $615,000. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Whirlpool in the second quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 68.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 76,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,812,000 after acquiring an additional 30,998 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Whirlpool during the 2nd quarter worth $1,137,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Whirlpool during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.37% of the company’s stock.

Whirlpool stock traded down $0.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $147.42. The stock had a trading volume of 526,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,035,940. Whirlpool Co. has a 52-week low of $124.43 and a 52-week high of $245.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $141.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a PE ratio of 23.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.52.

Whirlpool ( NYSE:WHR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The company reported $4.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.76 by ($1.27). The business had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. Whirlpool had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 27.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.68 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Whirlpool Co. will post 19.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 112.72%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on WHR shares. Bank of America cut shares of Whirlpool from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $155.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Whirlpool in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Whirlpool to $157.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. TheStreet lowered Whirlpool from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Whirlpool in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Whirlpool currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.00.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

